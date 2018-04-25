Catholic World News

Pope Francis renews appeal for Alfie Evans

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Moved by the prayers and immense solidarity shown little Alfie Evans, I renew my appeal that the suffering of his parents may be heard and that their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted,” the Pope tweeted.

