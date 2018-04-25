Catholic World News

UK judge rejects bid to take sick toddler Alfie Evans abroad

April 25, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Alfie’s parents gave the severely ill toddler mouth to-mouth resuscitation as they strove to care for him. L’Osservatore Romano continued to devote front-page coverage to the child’s plight.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!