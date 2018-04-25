Catholic World News

Church to act as mediator as Nicaragua protests continue

April 25, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes “called on the government and members of civil society to avoid any violence and damage to public or private property to set the right atmosphere for productive dialogue,” according to the report.”

