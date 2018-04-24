Catholic World News

Cubans, US exiles connect to help rebuild Cuba’s Catholic Church

April 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Since the 1980s, the percentage of Cubans regularly attending Mass in the Communist nation has risen from 2% to 10%, according to the report. “There’s been a revitalization of the Church,” said Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami. “The Church has made progress — it’s small steps. It’s not what it used to be, and it’s not what it should be.”

