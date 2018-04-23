Catholic World News

Alfie Evans granted Italian citizenship

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Alfie Evans has reportedly been granted Italian citizenship, paving the way for the child’s transfer to Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome, where administrators have promised to provide him with care. The Italian foreign ministry issued a statement saying that it hoped for an “immediate transfer” after a British court ruled that care should be suspended in a Liverpool hospital, and the boy allowed to die, despite his parents’ wishes to continue treatment. The surprise move granting Italian citizenship was reported prompted by the intercession of Pope Francis.

