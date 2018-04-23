Catholic World News

Mexican priest murdered: 23rd since 2012

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Mexican priest was shot and killed while hearing confessions near Guadalajara on April 20. Father Juan Miguel Contreras Garcia became the 2nd Mexican priest murdered in less than a week, and the 23rd priest killed in the past six years.

