Catholic World News

Stop debt payments until economy revives, suggests Puerto Rican prelate

April 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Bloomberg

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez Nieves of San Juan, Puerto Rico, has suggested that payments on the island’s debt should be suspended. “No debt should be paid until Puerto Rico sees positive economic growth, a reduction in poverty, and the island rebuilds from the hurricane,” he said, suggesting a “jubilee” halt on debt payments.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!