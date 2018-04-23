Catholic World News

Vatican celebrates Pope’s ‘name day’ with ice cream for the poor

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On April 23, the feast of St. George, the Vatican celebrated the name day of Pope Francis, who was born Jorge Bergoglio. In honor of the occasion, 3,000 servings of ice cream were provided to the poor at the Vatican-run facilities catering to the homeless of Rome.

