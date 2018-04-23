Catholic World News

Melbourne churches hit by crime wave

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At least 23 churches in Melbourne, Australia have been hit by a wave of robberies, in which hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash and equipment has been stolen. Police are investigating the crimes, and the possibility that the perpetrators had help from inside the churches.

