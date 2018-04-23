Catholic World News

European Court decision forces German Church to reconsider hiring practices

April 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The German Catholic Church could be required to revise its employment practices in the wake of a European Court of Justice decision. The court said that current Church policies, which require employees to be affiliated with a church, must be reviewed. The secretary-general of the German bishops’ conference said that the Catholic Church, which is Germany’s 2nd-largest employer, does not impose religious demands on potential employees, but will “examine how far its recruitment practices should be adapted” to the new ruling.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!