Ukrainian president, Russian patriarch at odds on self-governing Ukrainian Orthodox Church

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is urging Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople to recognize the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as an autocephalous (self-governing) body, separate from the Patriarchate of Moscow. The proposal, which could unite two competing Orthodox bodies in Ukraine, is staunchly opposed by the Russian Orthodox Church, which sees Ukraine as its own canonical territory.

