Archbishop Paglia asks for ‘shared response’ to Alfie Evans

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia has called for parents and health-care workers to agree on a “shared response” to the condition of Alfie Evans. The president of the Pontifical Academy for Life—who last month said that hospital officials were trying to prevent “overzealous treatment” of the child—said that the conflict appears to be nearing “a dead-end.”

