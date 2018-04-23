Catholic World News

Nicaragua’s bishops denounce government repression

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s president since 2007, also ruled the nation from 1979 to 1990 as head of the leftist Sandinista regime.

