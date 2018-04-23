Catholic World News

Pontifical abuse commission outlines priorities

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors’ priorities are “working with [abuse] survivors, education and formation, [and] safeguarding guidelines and norms,” members told Pope Francis during an April 21 audience.

