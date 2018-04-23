Catholic World News

Bishop pleads for prayers for Alfie Evans as high court denies appeal

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Francesco Cavina, who is coordinating relations between the Evans family and Bambino Gesù Hospital, said that “only the power of prayer is able to melt hearts and crumble walls that now appear insurmountable.”

