Catholic World News

Pope ordains 16 men to the priesthood

April 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope called upon the priests to be merciful as they minister to the faithful.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!