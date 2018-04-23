Catholic World News

Pope Francis: entrust yourselves to the Good Shepherd and be healed of spiritual infirmities

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope reflected on Acts 4:8-12 and John 10:11-18 before the recitation of the Regina Coeli on April 22 (video).

