Love Jesus and love your nation, Pope tells Cuban faithful

April 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Without mentioning the leadership change, the Pontiff made his remarks as Raúl Castro stepped down from the presidency. Castro remains the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba.

