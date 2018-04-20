Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal: Bishop Barros should resign ‘without doubt’

April 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati of Santiago has said that Bishop Juan Barros, the prelate at the center of a sex-abuse scandal in Chile, should resign “without a doubt.” However, the cardinal added that “I am not a judge to say” whether or not Bishop Barros is guilty of covering up abuse. Pope Francis, who had long defended the accused bishop, announced that week that he had made made “serious mistakes in the assessment and perception of the situation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!