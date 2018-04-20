Catholic World News

Remains of exiled Czech cardinal to be returned, re-buried in Prague

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The remains of Cardinal Josef Beran of Prague, who died in exile, have been removed from St. Peter’s basilica in Rome and will be reburied in St. Vitus cathedral in Prague, in accordance with the late prelate’s wishes. Cardinal Beran was exiled by the Communist government in 1965, and died in Rome in 1969.

