Catholic World News

China: churches demolished, bishop’s tomb desecrated, children forbidden in churches

April 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials have demolished another church, desecrated the tomb of an ‘underground’ bishop, and forbidden young people from entering church buildings. The AsiaNews service sees the aggressive new actions as the outcome of new Communist Party policies restricting religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!