China: churches demolished, bishop’s tomb desecrated, children forbidden in churches

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials have demolished another church, desecrated the tomb of an ‘underground’ bishop, and forbidden young people from entering church buildings. The AsiaNews service sees the aggressive new actions as the outcome of new Communist Party policies restricting religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

