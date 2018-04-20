Catholic World News

German bishops’ spokesman denies report that Vatican has rejected intercommunion policy

April 20, 2018

Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the “pastoral guide on inter-confessional marriage and common participation in the Eucharist,” Matthias Kopp said that “news that the document has been challenged by the Pope or by the Vatican departments is false.” The news site Kathnet had reported that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had rejected the policy. The president of the German bishops’ conference, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, will reportedly with Pope Francis to discuss the matter.

