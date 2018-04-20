Catholic World News

German bishops devote ecumenical pro-life week to prenatal diagnosis

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The initiative’s goal is “to encourage parents to accept their child unreservedly” when faced with a diagnosis of a birth defect. “Diseases and disabilities of the newborn are diagnosed without risks during pregnancy, but no mention is made of related therapeutic treatment,” said Bishop Stephan Ackermann of Trier.

