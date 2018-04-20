Catholic World News

Holy See adheres to European agreement on cultural routes

April 20, 2018

Continue to this story on Council of Europe

CWN Editor's Note: Wikipedia offers an overview of the Council of Europe’s cultural routes program and the 2010 Enlarged Partial Agreement on Cultural Routes.

