Catholic World News

Leading EU official meets with head of EU bishops’ commission

April 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, “acknowledged the positive role of the Church in the society,” while Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, “recalled the need to base the political process on dialogue and harmony between all political, social, cultural and religious actors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!