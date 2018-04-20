Catholic World News

After priest is killed in Congo, clerics say they won’t be intimidated

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Priests are living in fear, but they cannot leave the villages where they are with the people,” one priest said in a telephone interview. “They are running schools, hospitals and peace programs. They are the only hope.”

