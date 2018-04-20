Catholic World News

Alfie Evans’ dad emphasizes Vatican hospital is ready to care for his son

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Thomas Evans spoke with reporters in England following his audience with Pope Francis. The president of the Vatican’s Bambino Gesu pediatric hospital said that the hospital has been in contact since last year with the Liverpool hospital that is seeking to remove the child’s respirator.

