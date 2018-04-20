Catholic World News

Ukraine’s government seeks autocephalous status for Orthodox church

April 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful are divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kyiv Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Only the first is canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches; the second body is the largest of the three. President Petro Poroshenko met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to seek autocephalous status for the first—in effect, a canonically recognized independence from the Moscow Patriarchate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!