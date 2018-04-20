Catholic World News

Papal visit to southern Italy, praise for late Bishop Bello

April 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On April 20, Pope Francis traveled to two southern Italian towns, Alessano and Molfettato, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the death of the Servant of God Bishop Tonino Bello (1935-1993). Bishop Bello—an advocate for the poor who served as president of Pax Christi—was a “true saint,” the Pontiff said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!