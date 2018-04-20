Catholic World News

Pope Francis pays tribute to Benedictine order’s spirituality, legacy

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “If St. Benedict was a luminous star,” said Pope Francis, “this was because he was able to discern between the essential and the secondary in spiritual life, placing the Lord firmly in the center. May you, his children in our time, practice discernment to recognize what comes from the Holy Spirit and what comes from the spirit of the world or the spirit of the devil.”

