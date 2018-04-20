Catholic World News

Caritas Syria’s spokeswoman laments recent Western airstrikes

April 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “When we heard the bombardment, we felt, please, no, not again,” said Sandra Awad. “Those (strikes) won’t help. It’s the opposite. They are opening the wounds of our hearts. We don’t want to live in war anymore.”

