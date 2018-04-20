Catholic World News

Gunfire at UN team in Syria stalls chemical weapons inspection

April 20, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (4/20 Italian edition) devoted prominent front-page coverage to this story. The Vatican newspaper also reported on the Syrian regime’s offensive against an ISIS stronghold and a UN mediator’s attempt to restart negotiations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!