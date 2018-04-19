Catholic World News

English bishops applaud hospital care for Alfie Evans, call criticism ‘unfounded’

April 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of England and Wales has released a statement praising the hospital where Alfie Evans is a patient for its “professionalism and care for severely ill children.” Affirming that doctors treating the child had acted “with integrity and for Alfie’s good as they see it,” the conference said that “recently reported public criticism of their work is unfounded.”

