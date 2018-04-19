Catholic World News

Top EU court rules church job ads open to discrimination scrutiny

April 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The spokesman for Germany’s bishops commented, “It is the Church that defines its own identity, and such decision cannot be left to the state or to a state court.”

