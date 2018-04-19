Catholic World News
Benedictine Confederation celebrates 125th anniversary
April 19, 2018
Continue to this story on Sant'Anselmo all'Aventino
In 1893, Pope Leo XIII united the congregations of the Order of St. Benedict.
