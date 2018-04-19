Catholic World News

Church in South Korea frets as baptisms decline, flocks grey

April 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: South Korea’s population is aging, and the percentage of Catholics continues to increase; however, the number of baptisms has declined in nine out of the past ten years.

