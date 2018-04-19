Catholic World News

Philippine president says he personally ordered arrest of Australian nun

April 19, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Patricia Fox was part of a fact-finding mission investigating human rights abuses. President Rodrigo Duterte said that foreigners who “malign and defame” his government face arrest.

