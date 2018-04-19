Catholic World News

Trump strikes optimistic tone on North Korea, thanks Japan’s Abe for his role

April 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on PBS

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (4/19 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story and also noted that CIA director Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!