Catholic World News

Lebanon’s president receives Cardinal Dolan

April 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Al Bawaba

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of New York and President Michel Aoun discussed the repatriation of Syrian refugees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!