Vatican foundation devoted to Catholic social teaching marks 25 years

April 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin was among those who spoke at a press conference marking the 25th anniversary of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice (CAPP) Foundation, named after Pope St. John Paul II’s 1991 encyclical.

