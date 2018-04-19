Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for Alfie Evans and Vincent Lambert, meets with Alfie’s father

April 19, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for an interview with Thomas Evans and here for an interview with a bishop who present during the 20-minute audience.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!