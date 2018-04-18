Catholic World News

CDF rejects German bishops’ policy on intercommunion

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has rejected a policy approved by the German bishops’ conference, which would have allowed Protestant spouses of Catholics to receive Communion in some cases. The CDF decision, which was approved by Pope Francis, was originally reported on the German news site Kathnet.

