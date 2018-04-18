Catholic World News

Togo: bishops suspends priests who refused obedience

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Benoit Alawonou of Kpalime has suspended three priests who refused to renew their vows of obedience to their bishop. The three priests created a public scandal, the bishop said, when they remained seated during the Chrism Mass, declining to make their promises.

