Catholic World News

Bishop Tobin defends his outspoken stands on political issues

April 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Providence Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In an editorial conference with local journalists, Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, defended his habit of making clear statements on controversial political issues from the perspective of Catholic moral teaching.

