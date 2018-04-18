Catholic World News

Irish primate: Church must defend marriage without excluding anyone

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh argued that the World Meeting of Families—and the Catholic Church in general—must “find a language by which it can relate to people—not just LGBT people but people who feel they have fallen short of the kind of vision or the kind of ideal of what Catholic marriage and family life is about.”

