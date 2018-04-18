Catholic World News

Speaking at Saudi forum, Cardinal Tauran demands condemnation of terrorists

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In an unprecedented public appearance in Saudi Arabia, Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran, the president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, said that religious leaders have a moral obligation to speak out when “some of our fellow believers, like the terrorists, are not behaving properly.” Speaking to a meeting of the Muslim World League, the cardinal called for clear denunciation of all terrorism.

