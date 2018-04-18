Catholic World News

Myanmar: 20,000 attend Mass for 150th anniversary of missionary order’s arrival

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The solemn jubilee Mass, “which lasted three and a half hours, was celebrated in Latin,” according to the report. “Worshippers were particularly involved and composed, as they followed the Gregorian chants performed by the priests.”

