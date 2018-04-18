Catholic World News
Lahore Christians protest against cemetery confiscations for real estate speculation
April 18, 2018
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: With a population of 9.2 million, Lahore is Pakistan’s second-largest city.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
