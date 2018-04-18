Catholic World News

‘Baptism: sign of the Christian faith’ is theme of Pope’s general audience

April 18, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Scroll down for an English-language summary of the Pope’s April 18 general audience. On April 11, Pope Francis began a series of weekly audiences devoted to the Sacrament of Baptism.

