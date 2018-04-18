Catholic World News

Parents of Alfie Evans apply to take son’s case back to supreme court

April 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A British court ruled on April 16 that the parents could not take their child abroad for treatment. Pope Francis prayed publicly for the child following his April 15 Regina Coeli address.

